Ramsey Planning Commission 11-2-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Planning Commission Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Work Session Minutes Dated September 9, 2018
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 9, 2018
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 4, 2018
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Variance Request to Allow an Addition to an Existing, Detached Accessory Building Nearer the Front Lot Line Than the Home at 17630 Nowthen Blvd NW (Project No. 18-157); Case of Richard and Shirley Watson
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Truck Garant at 6021 Hwy 21 (Project #17-151); Case of Roman Gadaskin
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Auto Sales and Service at 6021 Hwy 21 (Project #17-151_; Case of Roman Gadaskin
- 4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request to Rezone Property Identified by PID #35-32-25-32-0062 from R-1 Residential (MUSA) to E-1 Employment (Project No. 155); Case of Rocky MTN Investment LLC
- 6. Commission Business
1. Review Preliminary Plat for Residential Subdivision (PUD) for Shade Tree Cottages (Case 17-130); Case of Shade Tree Communities, LLC
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Review Site Plan for Parkside Village, Ramsey Town Center 9th Addition Build-Out; Case of Centra Homes, LLC
2. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
