Ramsey Planning Commission 10-4-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Conditional Use Permit for the Operation of a Religious Institution in the B-1 General Business District (Project No. 18-151); Case of House of God Church
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit Allowing Outdoor Storage as a Principal Use at 9500 156th Ave NW; Case of Rain for Rent
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Preliminary Plat for Residential Subdivision (PUD) for Shade Tree Cottages (Case 17-130); Case of Shade Tree Communities, LLC
- 6. Commission Business
1. Consider Revised Site Plan Approval of Regency Ponds Self Storage
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment