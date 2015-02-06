Ramsey Planning Commission 10-28-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-309 and Ordinance #21-23 Approving Preliminary Plat for Trott Brook Crossing; Case of Sotarra
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Front Yard Setbacks for the Single Family Lots in Lynwood Subdivision, Located West and South of 15050 Armstrong Boulevard (Project No. 21-122); Case of Lennar
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-287 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Auto Sales at 6957 Highway 10 NW and Declaring Terms of Agreement; Case of Laws Auto Connection
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-288 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Auto Sales at 6740 Highway 10 NW and Declaring Terms of Agreement
- 6.5. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-219 Granting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and Declaring Terms Agreement at 7127 Highway 10 NW; Case of Ron Touchette
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment