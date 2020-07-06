Ramsey Planning Commission 10-24-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Variance and Lot Line Adjustment - 8310-8324 159th Lane NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #24-284 Granting a Variance to Height Limitations for a Detached Accessory Building Located at 17646 St. Francis Boulevard NW (Project No. 24-121); Case of Chuck and Angie Lattery
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Repair for Blanery LLC at 6591 141st Avenue NW
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #24-14 Pertaining to Residential Driveways.
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Consider Sketch Plan for Emerald Estates, Located on 181st Avenue NW, West of Xenolith Street (Project No. 24-123): Case of Alan and Joni Greenwaldt
- 7.2. Discuss the Sign Code Update pertaining to Wall Signage
- 7.3. Adopt 2025 Planning Commission Calendar
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment