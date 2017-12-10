- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the September 7, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing:
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Construct a Detached Accessory Building Nearer the Front Property Line than the Home at 7155 160th Lane NW (Project No. 17-146); Case of Francis and Lorrie Kaas
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Request for a Conditional Use Permit to Exceed Sign Size Restrictions on the Property Located at 7435 Highway 10 (Project No. 17-148); Case of Anoka-Ramsey Farm & Garden
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Conditional Zoning Amendment to Planned Unit Development for Proposed Plat Known as Northfork Meadows Located Near Puma Street and Alpine Drive: Case of Paxmar (Project No. 17-126)
- 6. Commission Business
1. Considei • Multiple Actions Related to a Request to Install and Maintain a Ground-Mounted Solar Energy System on the Property Legally Described as Lot 3, Block 1 River Crossing Addition (Project No. 17-135); Case of Connexus Energy
1. Appeal for Issuance of a Development Permit on an Officially Mapped Parcel
2. Zoning Amendment to Include Solar Energy Systems as a Principal use with the Issuance of a Conditional Use Permit in the Public/Quasi-Public District
3. Zoning Amendment to Rezone a Property from R-2 Residential to Public/Quasi Public
4. Conditional Use Permit to Install and Maintain a Solar Energy System
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
1. Receive on The COR Interim Development Plan
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 10-12-2017
