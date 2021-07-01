- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1 Review Resolution #21-007 Approving Preliminary Plat for Northfork Meadows, Case of Lennar (Project #20-135)
6.2 Consider Ordinance #20-01 Amending City Code Sections 117-111 (R-1 Residential District) and 117-112 (R-2 Residential District) Clarifying Subdistricts based on Lot Size
6.3 Consider Ordinance #21-02 Amending City Code Section 117-148 Entitled Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area
6.4 Consider Recommendations Related to Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development
1. Adopt Resolution #21-015 Approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential for Detached Townhome Section and Preliminary Plat for Riverstone South
2. Adopt Ordinance #21-03 Approving Zoning Amendment from R-1 Residential (MUSA - 80) District to R-1 Residential (MUSA - 65) District, R-1 Residential (MUSA - 50) District and R-2 Residential (Detached Townhome) District
- 7. Commission Business
7.1 Center Street Area Framework and Policy Plan
7.2 Consider Water Treatment Plant Site Selection Recommendation
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
8.1 Receive Update on Ramsey Gateway Project (US Highway 10/169 Plan)
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 1-7-2021
