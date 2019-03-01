Ramsey Planning Commission 1-3-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the December 6, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Variance Request to Allow a Detached Accessory Garage Nearer the Front Lot Line than the Home at 5725 180th LN NW (Project No. 18-162); Case of Lisa and Scott Monserud
- 6. Commission Business
1. Review Concept for Commercial Horse Farm Located at 17209 Saint Francis Blvd NW; Case of Dale Wills
- 7. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 8. Adjournment