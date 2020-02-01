Ramsey Planning Commission 1-2-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the November 7, 2019 Planning Commission Work Session Minutes
Approve the December 5, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Zoning Amendment for Two Parcels at 9340 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-151); Case of MYWC, LLC
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Preliminary Plat for Garden View Villas (DC Townhomes); Project 19-136
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Amended Request for a Home Occupation Permit for a Garbage Hauling Company at 17030 Baugh St NW; Case of Allen and Joyce Birchem/Birchem Sanitation (Project#19-141)
2. Consider Amended Sketch Plan for Odyssey Homes; Case of Odyssey Homes (Project No. 19-140)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment