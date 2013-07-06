Ramsey Planning Commission 09-26-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
5.1. Approve the Planning Commission Meeting Minutes for August 22, 2024.
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Variance to Horse Stable Setbacks at 17400 Baugh St NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - Amendment to Section 106-105, Definition of Manufacturing
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Consider a variance for a lean-to structure at 6850 148th Lane NW (Michael Ploumen)
- 7.2. Sign Code Update - Preliminary Discussion
- 7.3. 2025 Planning Commission Meeting Schedule Discussion
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment