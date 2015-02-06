Ramsey Planning Commission 09-23-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
5.1. Approve the August 26, 2021 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes.
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Fence Height for 15337 Nowthen Blvd NW (Project 21-133); Case of Kristina Myhers
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Minimum Lot Size for Multiple Proposed Lots in Lynwood Subdivision, Located West and South of 15050 Armstrong Boulevard (Project No. 21-122); Case of Lennar
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Consider Ordinance #21-15 Creating Additional Requirements for Driveways and Parking Pads
- 7.2. Consider Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units on Single-Family Residential Properties
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment