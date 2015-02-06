Ramsey Planning Commission 08-26-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Utilize an Alternative Tree Inventory Technique for Trott Brook North (Project No. 21-130); Case of Sotarra
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-175 Denying a Home Occupation Permit for 8351 160th Avenue NW (Project 21-119); Case of Jacob Johnson
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat and Zoning Amendment for Lynwood Subdivision on PID # 20-32-25-44-0003 (Project No. 21-122); Case of Lennar
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-248 Approving Preliminary Plat for North Brook Meadows, Case of Landform on behalf of Platinum Land, LLC (Project 21-131 - Hunt Property)
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Consider Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units on Single-Family Residential Properties
- 7.2. Review Ordinance Amending Digital Display Billboard Regulations
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment