Ramsey Planning Commission 08-22-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Request for a Variance to Setbacks for a Building Addition at 14220 Basalt St NW (Project No. 24-118); Case of Quad Logic
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat for Parkside Townhomes (Project No. 24-117) in The COR; Case of COR at Ramsey, LLC
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Driveway Discussion
- 8. Commission/Staff Input