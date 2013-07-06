Ramsey Planning Commission 07-25-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Preliminary Plat, Final Plat, and Site Plan from Voice of Hope Church at 15620 Armstrong Blvd NW
- 6.2. Consider a variance for a lean-to structure at 6960 148th Lane NW (Curtis Forster)
- 6.3. Consider a variance for a lean-to structure at 6850 148th Lane NW (Michael Ploumen)
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Rental and Self-Storage Facilities for U-Haul at 8725 Riverdale Dr NW
- 6.5. PUBLIC HEARING: Comprehensive Plan Text Amendment Pertaining to Low Density Residential.
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment