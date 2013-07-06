Ramsey Planning Commission 06-27-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Conditional Use Permit for a Motor Fuel Station for Take 5 Oil Change at 7990 Sunwood Dr NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - "Skyline on Sunwood" Site Plan Review for a mixed use building at 7545 Sunwood Drive NW (PSD LLC).
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING - Comprehensive Plan text amendment pertaining to Mixed Use
- 6.4. Public Hearing - Zoning Code Updates
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment