Ramsey Planning Commission 06-23-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Public Hearing - Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association (KRH Land LLC/ISG Inc.) Rezoning and Zoning Code text amendment at 14622 and 14650 Ferret St. NW
- 7.2. Public Hearing - Armstrong Boulevard Interchange/Highway 10 Signage Overlay District Zoning Code text amendment.
- 7. Commission Business
6.1. Consider Site Plan and Preliminary Plat Request for a New PACT Charter School 6-12 Grade Campus at 7633 161st Avenue NW (Project No. 22-107)
- 7.2. Zoning Code Update Preliminary Discussion
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment