Ramsey Planning Commission 05-26-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Ordinance #22-19 Amending Sign Code to Allow Off-Premise Digital Billboard Signs
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Zoning Amendment to Rezone 15861 Jarvis St NW (Project No. 22-120); Case of Big C Development LLC
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Grading and Excavating IUP at Ramsey Elementary School - 15000 Nowthen Blvd. NW
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Site Plan, Preliminary Plat, and Variance Request for a New PACT Charter School 6-12 Grade Campus at 7633 161st Avenue NW (Project No. 22-107): Case of JB Vang
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Provide direction for modifications to Armstrong Boulevard Interchange Overlay District modifications.
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment