Ramsey Planning Commission 05-23-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Variance Request Related to Accessory Structure Setback Regulations at 15851 St. Andrews Ln. NW (Project 24-107); Case of Parent Custom Homes, LLC
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - Variance for Accessory Structure Placement at 6787 Green Valley Rd. NW (Josh Hunt)
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment