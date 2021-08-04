Ramsey Planning Commission 04-08-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
5.1. Approve the March 4, 2021 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes.
- 5.2. Review Final Plat and Site Plan for Bunker Lake Industrial Park Third Addition, Case of PSD LLC (Project #21-109)
- 5.3. Review Proposed Site Plan for Storyteller Cafe, Case of Stories Foundation (Project 20-120)
- 6. Commission Business - Appoint Chair and Vice Chair
6.1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Planning Commission
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Conditional Use Permit for an Oversized Area Identification Sign for the Preserve at Northfork (Project No. 19-147); Case of BK Land Development LLC
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #21-088 Denying an Interim Use Permit for Gravel Outdoor Storage at 8049 146th Ave NW (Project No. 21-111); Case of Minnesota Tree Experts on behalf of Jacob Gall
- 7.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #21-06 Consolidating all Landscape Requirements into a Single Section and Amending Landscape Standards in the Employment Districts
- 8. Commission Business
8.1. Review Sketch Plan for Williams Woods; Case of Bill Boyum (Project 20-138)
- 8.2. Confam Vision and Land Use Policy Direction for West A1mstrong Retail Area
- 9. Commission/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment