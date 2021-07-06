Ramsey Planning Commission 03-27-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Oak Terrace Ramsey Park Outlot Variance to Subdivision Code at 6549 Highway 10 NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Site Plan for a Proposed Expansion of an Existing Parking Lot at 7900 Riverdale Drive NW (Project No. 25-102); Case of Pleasureland RV Center - North Metro
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Ramsey Landfill Solar Energy System Site Plan Review (Cedar Creek Energy)
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Sign Code Update
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment