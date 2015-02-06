Ramsey Planning Commission 03-24-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Request for a Variance to City Services for a Lot on Green Valley Road; Case of Josh Hunt
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Approving a Home Occupation Permit at 7230 175th Ave NW; Case of Mabel LLC
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat for Rivenwick Village 4th Addition
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Discussion Topic: Conceptual Architecture for Potential Townhome Project in The COR; Case of Jason Palmby and M / I Homes
- 7.2. Review Ordinance Amending Digital Display Billboard Regulations
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment