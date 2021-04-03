Ramsey Planning Commission 03-04-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1 Consider Resolution #21-058 Approving Variance for Deviation from Street Name Grid for Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes, LLC
- 6.2 Review Resolution #21-055 Approving Java Properties Concept Plan (Project #20-105)
- 6.3 Consider Resolution #21-008 for Site Plan and Final Plat for GiGi's Salon and Spa (Project #20-140)
- 6.4 Consider Resolution #21-054 Approving an Interim Use Permit for Accessory Structure for the Church of St. Katharine Drexel (Project #20-140)
- 7. Commission Business
7.1 Review Sketch Plan for Trott Brook Property, Makowksy Addition, Case of the Excelsior Group (Project 20-103)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
