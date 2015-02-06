Ramsey Planning Commission 01-27-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Commission Business
6.1. Review of Design Concepts for the New Water Treatment Plant
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. Consider Site Plan and Variance Request for Northstar Marketplace Multi-Tenant Retail Building at 7912 Sunwood Drive NW (Project No. 22-101); Case of Northstar Marketplace LLC
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Comprehensive Plan Amendment Creating New Urban Residential Low (URL) District and Re-Guiding Subject Properties
- 7.3. Consider Ordinance #22-12 Amending City Code Section 117-124 to Allow Restaurants in the E-3 Employment District
- 7.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #22-11 Amending City Code Sections 117-116, 117-117, and 117-124 to Allow Taprooms and Breweries
- 7.5. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #22-08 Amending City Code Section 117-51 Regarding Conditional Use Permits
- 7.6. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #22-09 Amending City Code Section 117-56 Regarding Easement Vacations
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment