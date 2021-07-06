Ramsey Planning Commission 01-23-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Preliminary Plat and Variance Request for Riverstone South 6th Addition (Project No. 24-127); Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Northstar Truck & RV Parking - Rezoning and Site Plan Review - 15861 Jarvis St. NW
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Continue discussion on the Sign Code Update pertaining to Definitions for Wall, Freestanding, Temporary, and Other Types of Signage
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment