- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a request for Preliminary Plat approval of Bunker Lake Industrial Park (Project #17-127); Case of PSD, LLC
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a request for Preliminary Plat and Site Plan for Jaspar Industrial Park (Project #16-69); Case of Sharp Associates, LLC.
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to cul-de-sac size requirements (Project #117-132); Case of Bryon Cole
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for an Amended Conditonal Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Repair at 6845 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 17-136); Case of EJ Properties LLC
5. UPDATED - PUBLIC HEARING: Review Sketch Plan for Lavern Estates (Project no. 117-137); Case of Joshua Peterson
1. Resolution Approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment
2. Ordinance Approving Zoning Amendment
- 6. Commission Business
1. Discussion Item: Update on Variance Request for a Fence Installation at 7214 167th Terrace NW; Case of Brandon Sis
2. Site Plan for Greenway Terrace (Project #16-84); Case of Aeon, LLC
3. UPDATED: Recommend Approval of Final Home Designs for Vistas at North Commons; Case of Morning Sun Homes
4. UPDATED: Review Sketch Plan for Davis Addition; Case of Green Valley Greenhouse
5. Review Concept Plan for 175 Unit Market Rate Apartment in The COR; Case of Inland Group
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 8-3-2017
Loading the player...