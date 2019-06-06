- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the April 4, 2019 Planning Commission Work Session Meeting Minutes. Approve the April 4, 2019 Planning Commission
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Home Occupation Permit for a Yoga Studio at 14941 Juniper Ridge Dr (Project No. 19-115); Case of Wendy Gutknecht
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Conditional Use Permit to Operate a Preschool at 6013 167th Ave NW (Project No. 19-117); Case of Valerie Phillips
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Setbacks from the Ordinary High Watermark of the Rum River for the Construction of a Detached Accessory Building at 15637 Juniper Ridge Drive (Project No. 19-114); Case of Emily and Andrew Gilbertson
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Multiple Items Related to River Walk Village Preliminary Plat; Case of Village Bank (Project #18-163)
5. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolutions #19-100 and #19-122 Related to Site Plan Approval for M&G Trailer at 9349 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-116); Case of Stone Construction Inc
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Site Plan for The Sapphire (Project No. 18-183); Case of PSD, LLC
2. Consider Updated Sketch Plan for Rivenwick (Project #19-102); Case of Paxmar
3. Consider Site Plan for Delta ModTech (Project #19-108); Case of Delta ModTech
4. Consider Site Plan for Anderson Dahlen (Project #19-109): Case of Anderson Dahlen
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Receive Staff Update
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 6-6-2019
