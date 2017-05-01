- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Planning Commission Meeting Minutes:
1. Planning Commission Special Meeting Minutes Dated December 1, 2016
2. Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated December 1, 2016
- 5. Public Hearing/Commission Business
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Zoning Amendment for Woodlands 4th Addition (Project No. 16-102); Case of Lennar Corporation
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat for Vistas at North Commons (Project No. 16-90); Case of Lifestyle Properties (Project Originally Known as Ramsey Town Center 12th Addition/Gleason Plat)
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for an Interim Use Permit to Utilize a Membrane Tent Structure for a Secondary Showroom; Case of Skeeter Boat Center
4. Review Sketch Plan for Brookview Estates (Project #17-102); Case of Eric Thomsen
5. Consider Concept Plan for Potential Trott Brook Hall Expansion
6. Review Concept Plan for Prestmore Academy Child Care
7. Review Concept Plan for Pearson Farm; Case of Capstone Homes
8. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance to Amend Board of Appeals and Adjustment/Official Map
- 6. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
1. Receive Progress Report for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
- 7. Commission/Staff Input
1. Staff Update
2. Zoning Bulletins
- 8. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning 1-5-2017
