Ramsey Park & Recreation Commission 01-14-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the following meeting minutes:
1. Park and Recreation Commission meeting minutes dated November 12, 2020.
- 5. Commission Business
1. 2020 Summer Event Series Recap
2. Consider Park Dedication Recommendations Related to Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development
3. Consider Land Purchase to Expand Loral I Armstrong Delaney Central Park
- Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment