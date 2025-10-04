Ramsey Park and Recreation Commission 04-10-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
4. Approve the following meeting minutes.
1. Park and Recreation Commission meeting dated March 13th, 2025.
- 5. Commission Business
5.1. Consider Park and Recreation 2025 Outdoor Meeting Schedule
- 5.2. Invitation: Tree Planting with Ramsey Environmental Policy Board and Parks and Recreation Department/Commission
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
6.1. Upcoming Programs and Events
- 6.2. Update on Term Limitations on Commission and Board Chairs.
- 7. Adjournment