- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Commission Business
1. Nominate Chair and Vice-Chair of the Park and Recreation Commission
2. Recommend Park Dedication for Covenant Meadows; a Planned Unit Development
3. Recommend Work Plan for the Park System of the Comprehensive Plan, and City-Wide Parks Master Plan
4. Consider the Establishment of a Youth Liaison to the Park and Recreation Commission
5. Recommend the Pursuit of a MN DNR Grant from the Local Trail Connections Program
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment