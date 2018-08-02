Ramsey Park and Recreation 2-8-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Commission Business
1. Recommend to City Council Support for the Realignment of the Central Anoka County Regional Trail
2. Recommend 2018 Parks Capital Improvement Project(s)
3. Update on the Schematic Design Process for Municipal Plaza and the Water-Centric Park are in The COR
4. Select Winning 2017 Photo - Park and Trail Category
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment