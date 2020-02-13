Ramsey Park and Recreation 2-13-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes
1. Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Dated January 9, 2020
- 5. Commission Business
1. Affirm 2019 Photo Contest Winners
2. Identify Work Plan for the Proposed 2020 Parks Capital Improvements
3. Advance the Ford Brook Playground Renovation Project
4. Approve Goals and Strategies Section of Chapter 3 of the PSP-Recreation Programming & Partnerships
5. Update Policy for Naming Public Facilities
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
1. Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment