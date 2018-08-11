Ramsey Park and Recreation 11-8-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Commission Business
1. Recommend Proposed 2019 Facility Use Policy and Rental Rates
2. Recommend Cash Contribution Rates for Park Dedication and Trail Fees for 2019
3. Consider the 2019-2028 Parks Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan
4. Consider the Issuance of an RFP for Ford Brook Park's Renovation
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment