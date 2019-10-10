Ramsey Park and Recreation 10-10-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes
1. Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 12, 2019
- 5. Commission Business
1. 2019 Summer Event Series Review
2. Consider the 2020 - 2029 Parks Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan
3. Recommend Cash Contribution Rates for Park Dedication and Trail Fees for 2020
4. Introduce Recreation Policy Plan
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
1. Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment