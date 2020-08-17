Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 8-17-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated June 15, 2020
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Consider Natural Resources Elements of Proposed Ramsey Villas North Preliminary Plat (Project No 20-117); Case of Rivers Bend Holdings LLC
2. Consider Recommendation on Ordinance #20-04 (Landscape Requirements)
3. Consider Recommendation from the Lower Rum River Watershed Management Organization to Provide Educational Campaign for Rum River Wild and Scenic Overlay District
- 6. Board/Staff Input
• Fall Recycling Day Event (September 26)
- 7. Adjournment