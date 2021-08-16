Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 8-16-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
4.1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated July 19, 2021
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Appoint New Chairperson (and Possibly New Vice Chairperson)
- 5.2. Consider Natural Resources Aspects of Site Plan and Plat for G-Will Liquors
- 5.3. Consider Natural Resources Aspects of North Brook Meadows Preliminary Plat (Project No. 20-105)
- 5.4. Consider Natural Resources Aspects of Lennar Preliminary Plat (Project No. 21-122)
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment