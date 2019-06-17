Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 6-17-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated May 20, 2019
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Consider Landscape Plan for Suite Living; Case of Hampton Companies
2. Consider Landscape Plan for Ramsey Storage Center (Project No. 19-119); Case of Ramsey Storage Center, LLC
3. Consider Landscape Plan Associated with the Site Plan for Name Brand Storage (Project No. 19-120); Case of Josh Peterson
- 6. Board/Staff Input
• Paper Shredding Event Recap
- 7. Adjournment