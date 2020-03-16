Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 5-20-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
1. Receive Disclaimer and Meeting Instructions for Remote Meeting per Minnesota Statutes Chapter 13D.021
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated March 16, 2020
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson
2. Review Natural Resources Aspects of Hampton Townhomes Preliminary Plat
3. Review Natural Resources Aspects of Garden View Villas Revised Sketch Plan
4. Review Natural Resources Aspects of Cobblestone Hotel Site Plan
- 6. Board/Staff Input
• Update on Recycling Contract
- 7. Adjournment