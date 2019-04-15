- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated April 15, 2019
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Review Natural Resource Aspects Related to a Site Plan for M&G Trailers at 9349 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-116)
2. Review Natural Resources Aspects Related to a Proposed Subdivision and Site Plan for DeltaMod Tech (Project No. 19-108)
3. Review Natural Resources Aspects Related to a Plat and Site Plan for Anderson Dahlen (Project No. 19-109)
- 6. Board/Staff Input
• Arbor Day Recap
• April 26, Ramsey Elementary School Students Plated About 250 Seedlings
• A Ceremonial Tree Planting With the Mayor Occurred as Well
• School, DNR, and City Staff all Assisted with the Event
• Spring Recycling Day Recap
• About 400 Vehicles in 4 Hours
• About 25,000 Pounds 12.5 Tons of Material Recycled (Not Including Textiles, Appliances, Electronics, Tires, Batteries, or Fluorescent Bulbs, as Those Number are Not in Yet)
• Paper Shredding Event
• Saturday, June 15, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, 14100 Jasper Street NW
- 7. Adjournment
Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 5-20-2019
