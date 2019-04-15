Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 4-15-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated March 18, 2019
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Appoint Chairperson and Vicechairperson
2. Consider Request for a Variance to Building Setbacks to the Ordinary High Watermark at 15637 Juniper Ridge Drive (Project No. 19-114); Case of Andy Gilbertson
3. Review Preliminary Plat for Property at 6080 Highway 10 Nw (Project No. 18-163); Case of Village Bank
4. Review Current EPB Work Plan
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment