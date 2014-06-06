Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 08-21-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Consider Natural Resources Aspects of Proposed Site Plan for Jam Hops at 14165 Ramsey Boulevard NW (Project No. 23-113)
- 5.2. Consider the Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the Haviland Fields Project Located at 14501 Nowthen Boulevard NW (Project No. 23-110); Case of Presbyterian Homes Housing and Assisted Living
- 5.3. Consider Multiple Grant Opportunities Related to Community Forestry Activities
- 6. Board/Staff Input
• Planting event
1. Pollinator Garden Planting Update
- 7. Adjournment