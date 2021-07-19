Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 07-19-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
4.1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated June 28, 2021
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Review Tree Preservation Plan Request for Trott Brook North
- 5.2. Consider Request for Variance to Deviate from Wetland Setback Requirement on Three Lots in Williams Woods (Project No. 20-138); Case of Landform and Bill Boyum
- 5.3. Consider Landscape Plan for Knoll Properties 2nd Addition
- 5.4. Environmental Policy Board Work Plan Update
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment