Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 05-17-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Review Natural Resources Aspects of Preliminary Plat for Williams Woods (Project #20-138); Case of Bill Boyum
- 5.2. Review Natural Resources Aspects of a Proposed Site Plan for Oppidan Holdings LLC (Project No. 21-104)
- 5.3. Review Draft EPB Work Plan
- 5.4. Review Content Calendar for Ramsey Resident and Ramsey Recycler 'Focus on Environment' Articles
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment