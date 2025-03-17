Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 03-17-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
4.1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated February 10, 2025
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Appoint Chair and Vice Chairperson
- 5.2. Consider the Natural Resources Aspects of a Site Plan for a Parking Lot Expansion at 7900 Riverdale Drive (Project No. 25-102); Case of Pleasureland RV
- 5.3. Consider the Natural Resources Aspects of a Ground-Mounted Solar Energy System Proposed at the Closed Landfill (Project No. 25-100)
- 6. Board/Staff Input
6.1. Arbor Month Planting Activity
- 7. Adjournment