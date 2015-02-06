Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 01-25-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated September 21, 2020
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Consider Natural Resource Recommendations Related to Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development
2. Review Preliminary Plat and Density Transitioning for Northfork Meadows, Case of Lennar (Project #20-135)
3. Update on Water Efficiency Grant Program
4. Center Street Area Framework and Policy Plan
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment