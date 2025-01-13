Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 01-13-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
4.1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated December 16, 2024
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Consider the Natural Resources Aspects of a Preliminary Plat for Riverstone South 6th Addition (Project No. 24-127); Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
- 5.2. Consider the Natural Resources Aspects of a Proposed Site Plan for Northstar Truck & RV Parking LLC (Project No. 24-122)
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment