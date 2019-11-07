Ramsey Economic Development Authority 7-11-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes for June 13, 2019
- 4. EDA Business
1. Consider Approving First Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, COR TWO; Case of RGH RAMSEY LLC (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
2. Consider Approving Amended Right of Re-Entry Agreement for Cottages at the COR; Case of Centra North
3. Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce: Manufacture Cohort: 2019 Partnership Subscription Renewal
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment