Ramsey Economic Development Authority 6-14-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1) EDA Regular Meeting May 10, 2018
- 4. EDA Business
1. Review Letter of Intent for Purchase of Property (PID# 34-32-25-13-0005) 6710 Highway 10 NW Ramsey, MN
2. Consider Extension to Purchase Agreement with Capstone Homes for Outlot C, Alpha Development
3. RCP Presentation: Restaurant Incubator Feasibility Study
4. Restaurant Subsidy Program
5. Restaurant Subsidy Application: Kitchen Table
6. Review Options for Expiring Contract with CBRE
7. Update and Discussion Regarding NW COR Development Concepts
- 5. Member/Staff Input
1. Business Retention and Expansion Update
2. Receive Update on Ramsey Brewery; Case of Tim and Corrin O'shaughnessy
- 6. Adjournment