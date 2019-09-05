Ramsey Economic Development Authority 5-9-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes for April 11, 2019
- 4. EDA Business
1. Consider Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Greenway Terrace 2; Case of AEON Ramsey 2 LLC (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
2. Review Real Estate Management Strategy for City Owned Land
3. Receive 2019 Business Expo Summary
4. Discuss 2019 Business Appreciation Day Event
5. Select 2019 Business of the Year
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment