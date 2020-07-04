Ramsey Economic Development Authority 4-7-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
1. Receive Update on Remote Meeting Procedures
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approval of Minutes for March 12, 2020
- 4. EDA Business
1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson
2. Receive Update on COVID-19 Impacts and Response Plans
3. Consider Approval of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Agreement for Ramsey Hotel Group, LLC
4. Consider Programs to Assist Restaurants and Retailers Impacted by COVID-19
5. Consider Waiver of Registration Fees for 2020 Ramsey Business Expo and Discuss Future Planning and Dates
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment