Ramsey Economic Development Authority 12-6-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1) EDA Regular Meeting - November 8, 2018
- 4. EDA Business
1. Consider Purchase Agreement for Harvest Estates 2nd Addition (Former Municipal Center); Case of Meadow Creek Builders (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
2. Review Concept for 32 Unit Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in The COR; Case of Suite Living (Hampton Companies)
3. Consider Marketing Materials Update Proposal
- 5. Member/Staff Input
1. Receive Update on Concept Plan for Hotel/Multifamily Development in The COR; Case of Allied Development
- 6. Adjournment